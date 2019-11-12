Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Power utility Eskom said its infrastructure was affected by the storm that hit Hanover and other parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday. "The storm was in the area around Mersey substation, which led to the 33kV Mpolweni feeder to trip," the power utility said in a statement. "Teams are on site and awaiting the storm to subside before evaluating the damage caused." Eskom said residents have experienced power interruptions.

Meanwhile, video footage of a tornado believed to have swept through the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, has gone viral on social media.

On Tuesday afternoon, residents took to social media to share their videos, which appear to have been taken in the New Hanover area.