PPE suppliers accused of inflating prices

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Desperate to make a quick buck, suppliers of protective equipment, key to the fight against Covid-19, are charging the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education an arm and a leg. This is the view of doctors, members of the education portfolio committee and community activists. They claimed they had noticed a significant jump in what the medical items cost at various outlets and what the department had forked out. They analysed a cost list of what the department paid compared with store prices and concluded that suppliers had massively inflated their prices. The department revealed recently that it had paid R422 million for supplies that included masks, sanitisers and digital thermometers. The masks purchased were for grades 7 and 12. The department would need to spend more money to purchase masks when the other grades return to class.

One doctor at a private hospital, who asked not to be named, said he had seen what the department was paying, and had compared it with what the private sector was paying.

“The government is being ripped off. We are seeing items triple in prices. For instance an N95 mask cost about R30 and now it retails about R90, a box of masks used to cost about R300 now it’s R600.

“A 5-litre bottle of sanitiser that normally sold for R200 is now about R933,” he said.

The Activists Movement of South Africa described the situation as “an orgy of looting”, saying President Cyril Ramaphosa should institute a high level probe into the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

IFP education spokesperson Thembeni kaMadlopha Mthethwa said these were issues they were concerned about.

“When such things happen, it becomes clear that something is going wrong. The department is buying in bulk, it cannot be that they are charged as though they are buying single items on the street.

“When a purchase is made, we want there to be value for money, the items must be of quality, the pricing must be fair and the process to purchase it must comply with the law.

“We know there is a rush to source these items, but that must not open the door to corruption,” she said.

DA education spokesperson Imran Keeka said they had previously raised the matter with department officials who assured them that the purchases would comply with the law.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said they noted the sentiments regarding the expenditure on PPE.

He said those with information that suggested wrongdoing should come forward.

The Mercury