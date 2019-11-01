Durban’s Berea station will be the first station in an operation this morning which will see Prasa security guards and police officers deployed to the station.
The officers will be conducting random stop and searches and checking tickets.
“We’re starting with the Berea station because it’s one of the most problematic. There are people trading illegally, passengers are getting robbed and people are boarding the train without tickets or using fake tickets,” said Prasa provincial communications manager Zama Nomnganga.
He said that from Berea station they would move to other stations such as Rossburgh.