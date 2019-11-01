Prasa seeks to clamp down on illegal conduct on trains









Durban’s Berea station will be the first station in an operation this morning which will see Prasa security guards and police officers deployed to the station. Durban - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is clamping down on illegal conduct endangering passengers at its train stations. Durban’s Berea station will be the first station in an operation this morning which will see Prasa security guards and police officers deployed to the station. The officers will be conducting random stop and searches and checking tickets. “We’re starting with the Berea station because it’s one of the most problematic. There are people trading illegally, passengers are getting robbed and people are boarding the train without tickets or using fake tickets,” said Prasa provincial communications manager Zama Nomnganga. He said that from Berea station they would move to other stations such as Rossburgh.

“This will be continuous and random, like holding roadblocks. Our commuters need to feel safe, but they also must abide by the rules by buying original tickets from legitimate Prasa offices and should not carry any weapons, or sell drugs and alcohol on trains.”

He said there would be ongoing searches by the police and ticket verification at various stations.

Nomnganga said the campaign also aimed to tackle the issues of train surfing and the isitabane game played by schoolchildren, where they play chicken on the train tracks.

“We’re also running campaigns to warn pupils against train surfing, and that should they be found doing that, they’ll be brought to book,” he said.

He warned that those found to be violating any of Prasa’s rules would be prosecuted and be banned from using the trains.

Sonja Carstens, the spokesperson for the United National Transport Union, said they would adopt a wait-and-see attitude with Prasa as the company had made promises in the past that it failed to keep.

Earlier this week, the union said it had received information about an 11-year-old boy who had allegedly been arrested for “inciting” his friends to join him in jumping on to moving train wagons in Verulam. However, the police said they had no report of such a case being opened.

The Mercury