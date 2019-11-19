According to the United National Transport Union (Untu) spokesperson, Sonja Carstens, criminals were attacking train stations and damaging Prasa infrastructure.
She said the board of Prasa assured Untu leadership that an interim arrangement was in place for the 3100 officers of the SAPS Rapid Rail Unit to be sent to stations to protect commuters, employees and assets.
“The leadership of Untu repeatedly warned the board that the decision exposed their staff and commuters and the assets of Prasa as police have never in the past come to the party. But the board disagreed and Untu told them the proof would be in the pudding,” she said.
Untu general secretary Steve Harris said unfortunately this had resulted in massive damage to the infrastructure funded with taxpayers’ money.