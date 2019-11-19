Prasa staff at risk with lack of security, rise in crime









Prasa House in Hatfield, Pretoria. File picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Durban - Barely a month after the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) failed to renew contracts with several private security companies, train stations in KwaZulu-Natal are being vandalised at an alarming rate. According to the United National Transport Union (Untu) spokesperson, Sonja Carstens, criminals were attacking train stations and damaging Prasa infrastructure. She said the board of Prasa assured Untu leadership that an interim arrangement was in place for the 3100 officers of the SAPS Rapid Rail Unit to be sent to stations to protect commuters, employees and assets. “The leadership of Untu repeatedly warned the board that the decision exposed their staff and commuters and the assets of Prasa as police have never in the past come to the party. But the board disagreed and Untu told them the proof would be in the pudding,” she said. Untu general secretary Steve Harris said unfortunately this had resulted in massive damage to the infrastructure funded with taxpayers’ money.

“Prasa employs 14 000 employees who will have nowhere to go if passenger trains cease to exist At this rate, there will be nothing left to run a passenger rail service within a year,” Harris said.

In KZN, there were several complaints of criminal incidents taking place on trains including an armed man entering the train at the Clairwood station, the theft of a track side box valued at R16000, and R10000 worth of core cable stolen from the stop near the Umkomaas golf course.

Carstens said drain covers were also stolen from two platforms, and items were stolen from the guard room at the KwaTandaza station.

Earlier this month, The Mercury reported that police would be sent to stations in a bid to clamp down on illegal conduct.

According to Prasa spokesperson Zama Nomnganga, officers would be conducting random stop-and-searches and checking tickets of all passengers.

Meanwhile, the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) is set to meet the executive of the Prasa today to discuss the termination of security contracts.

Satawu officials met with the board of control of Prasa on November 12, after the decision to terminate more than 20 security contracts on October 31.

When the termination was announced, the board said the companies had been irregularly appointed, and that going forward Prasa’s internal Protection Services, assisted by police, would be responsible for securing its staff, assets and commuters.

Satawu urged Prasa to ensure security officers who had been protecting its assets, as well as lives of staff and commuters, were absorbed by the new companies who would be lawfully appointed to provide security services.

The Mercury