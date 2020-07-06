Prasa to resume KZN railway operations today

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) will resume its train operations today, regardless of the current challenges facing the agency. The agency’s spokesperson, Zama Nomnganga, said services would resume in uMlazi and the KwaMashu corridor. He said measures had been put in place to ensure a smooth operation. "Trains would not be operating the whole day, as the agency wants to limit passengers. We will only introduce trains at off-peak times, which is from 8am to 4pm,” he said. Nomnganga said Prasa had received a number of complaints from concerned citizens, demanding that the rail service resume. “We understand that taxi fares are going up in most places and that affects people financially, especially those who used the train service before the lockdown,” Nomnganga said.

One-trip ticket sales would not be allowed, only weekly maximum tickets would be sold for every station. Prasa said 450 people would be required for every trip in a full-length train.

Last week, officials - including KZN MEC for Transport Bheki Ntuli, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and Prasa provincial manager Dumisani Dube - went on a train ride to assess Prasa’s readiness.

Kaunda had raised concerns about the delay in resuming train operations, stating that a number of people in the city depended on them as their mode of transport to work.

It also emerged that a cellphone provider had cut off their service over non-payment, meaning train drivers would have to use their private cellphones to communicate with train control officers and acquire authorisation to continue on routes. However, Nomnganga said the cellphone company had been paid after arrangements were made last week.

He also said there had been an increase in vandalism and cable theft on their trains. According to Nomnganga, the lockdown had seen the agency suffering damages amounting to millions of rand.

“If our trains are not operating, we experience more damage and that will affect us financially. Trains need to be back on the railway in order to generate revenue,” he said.

The Mercury