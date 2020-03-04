Prasa warns against train surfing after teen's body is found at Umgeni station

Durban - Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has warned against train surfing after the body of a 16-year-old boy was found on platform 1 at the Umgeni station.

Prasa provincial spokesperson Zama Nomnganga said it was disturbing that an increasing number of children, especially boys, were taking part. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said it was alleged the victim was electrocuted while train surfing. Gwala said an inquest docket was opened at the Durban Central police station for investigation. Nomnganga said Prasa visited schools and spoke to pupils about the dangers of playing on top of trains, yet, pupils refused to listen.

He said the hot spot areas were KwaMashu and Umlazi, adding that Prasa would intensify its campaigns in those areas.

Nomnganga also called upon parents to speak to their children to raise awareness.

“What we have discovered is that during this dangerous game, they are actually competing with one another on who is the best. There is no fun in that - they are just playing with their lives. The municipality has built enough parks and playgrounds to play, but they decide to play on our railways.”

He said train drivers had also made Prasa aware that other children would lie down on the railway while the train was coming.

“Many people have died while attempting this, but still, they continue to do it. We thought that this has eventually come to an end but to our shock, it is coming back again. This type of activity happens mostly on weekends and on holidays.

“The railway lines are dangerous and they have about 3 000kW and to survive that, you’ll be lucky. One of the boys doesn’t have hands now after he was playing on top of the train and got electrocuted.”

