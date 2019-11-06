Prasa's decision not to renew security contracts sparks train safety fears









Prasa House in Hatfield, Pretoria. File picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Durban - About 400 security officers’ contracts have not been renewed by the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) in KwaZulu-Natal. United National Transport Union (Untu) spokesperson Sonja Carstens said the decision could jeopardise the safety of drivers and passengers. Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani said the contracts between the rail agency and outsourced security companies were deemed irregular by the public protector in her “derailed” report on Prasa. She said from June this year, Prasa sent communications on its intention to terminate the contracts. She said that the companies were also informed on an ongoing basis of Prasa’s intention to terminate the contracts from October 31.

“Prasa will in the interim deploy its own internal security personnel. We are also working with Prasa’s rapid rail police and other security outfits from various organisations within the Department of Transport ambit to continue to secure our passengers, employees and assets,” said Zenani.

Carstens said the security issues had raised concern that drivers and passengers would be exposed to crime.

“We are getting complaints from members that they don’t feel safe.

“KZN is among the worst for security concerns. Most of the communities have their housing infrastructure close to the railway, so they jump on to the trains whenever they choose,” said Carstens.

She said railway lines were soft targets for criminals. “No day goes by without a person being robbed or attacked on a train. Reducing security will cause more harm to staff and commuters,” added Carstens.

She said there were fears the disgruntled security workers could retaliate by torching the trains and creating panic.

Untu has more than 6000 members and has about 48% of members from Prasa nationally.

Carstens said there were such incidents being investigated in the Western Cape.

“We are worried that the same thing is going to happen in KZN which will end up putting the lives of our members and passengers at risk.”

She added that in two weeks they were going to meet Prasa management and other stakeholders to resolve the security issues.

The Mercury