United National Transport Union (Untu) spokesperson Sonja Carstens said the decision could jeopardise the safety of drivers and passengers.
Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani said the contracts between the rail agency and outsourced security companies were deemed irregular by the public protector in her “derailed” report on Prasa.
She said from June this year, Prasa sent communications on its intention to terminate the contracts.
She said that the companies were also informed on an ongoing basis of Prasa’s intention to terminate the contracts from October 31.