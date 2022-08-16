Prayer ceremony ends in tragedy after two people slip and drown at Inanda Dam in KZN

Durban – A prayer ceremony held at Inanda Dam in the Matabetulu area, Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend ended tragically after two of the participants slipped while standing in shallow water in the dam during the ceremony and drowned. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that on August 13 at 6am, police officers from Durban Search and Rescue together with Metro Police Search and Rescue were called out to Inanda Dam for a drowning.

Gwala said it was alleged that a prayer ceremony was being conducted in the Matabetulu area. “Two of the participants, a male and a female aged 29 and 32, were standing waist-deep when they both lost their footing and slid into deeper water,” she said. A search was conducted and both victims were recovered at a depth of two metres, she said.

Police said inquest dockets were opened at Inanda SAPS for investigation. In April, IOL reported that the body of a 45-year-old priest was recovered after he was swept out to sea during a prayer on the shore of a beach in La Mercy, north of Durban. “Reaction officers and medics were dispatched, following a call from a woman at the scene. When officers arrived, they were informed that the group was conducting rituals when the man entered the water,” said Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram.