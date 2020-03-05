Premier backs ‘master plan’ to revitalise industry and sustain livelihoods dependent on the sector

Durban - Finalising the Sugar Master Plan to save jobs in the sector is high on the government’s agenda. During his State of the Province address on Wednesday, Premier Sihle Zikalala said the sugar industry was central to the economic development of KwaZulu-Natal, adding that the “master plan” would ensure the industry was revitalised in a bid to save and create more jobs. He said the plan was developed by the departments of Economic Development, Agriculture, state-owned enterprises and other stakeholders in the industry. “For a long time, our sugar industry has been on the brink of collapse due to depressed global prices. Our commitment to finalise the Sugar Master Plan demonstrates the resolve to ensure jobs and livelihoods relying on the sector are not disrupted. “We are encouraged that our sugar industry will enjoy significant rejuvenation with the imminent implementation of a new regulatory framework around biofuels generally, and ethanol in particular. This is a major game-changer,” Zikalala said.

He said they would also seek effective protection against cheap imports and dumping in respect of both the sugar and the clothing industries.

He described domestic tourism as the lifeblood of the provincial economy.

“The R220million cruise terminal will drive tourism in KwaZulu-Natal and create 1000 jobs.

“The upgrade of the Mandela Capture Site near Howick will start this year, making it a premier tourism attraction. These are real game- changers.

“In 2019 tourists spent R14.4billion. Therefore our concern about the negative consequences of SAA’s decision to terminate flights to Durban.

“However, we are grateful that our engagements with relevant parties to review this decision are receiving favourable considerations. We have had very positive engagement with the minister and all other stakeholders.”

Provincial opposition political parties said it was a hollow victory to celebrate the potential return of SAA flights.

SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said he had no idea if flights to King Shaka International airport would be reinstated.

Public Enterprises spokesperson Sam Mkokeli did not respond to requests for comment.

The spokesperson for SAA’s business rescue practitioner, Louise Brugman, said she was sure that there were discussions taking place between Minister Pravin Gordhan and Zikalala, but the flights to Durban had not been reinstated.

Efficient Group economist Dawie Roodt said Zikalala was using “pure politics” in his speech about SAA and that he had not indicated whether there was a definite decision to reinstate the flight routes to Durban.

Roodt said that SAA’s business plan, compiled by their business practitioners, had not yet been released.

“SAA went under business rescue because the politicians mismanaged it. Business practitioners should not be talking to politicians and it would be completely wrong if the provincial government spoke to SAA to demand the routes back,” he said.

Roodt said that SAA decided to keep its route to and from Cape Town because it was a profitable and lucrative route.

“They would have done the number crunching for the Durban route, too, and probably decided to cancel those flights because it was not profitable. Also, remember there was a total collapse of demand when this SAA drama started.

“So don’t take the premier’s word for it, because judging from what he is saying, there doesn’t seem to be any concrete decision made on the flight routes to Durban,” Roodt said.

With regard to investment, Zikalala said the more than R15bn worth of investments announced in May last year were taking shape.

Among the investments he mentioned was the R1bn investment by the Mara Group, which is making smartphones at Dube Trade Port.

“We are encouraged by the expression of confidence shown by private sector companies in relocating or settling in the province. These include Samsung Electronics, which relocated from Johannesburg to Durban, and Heineken, which is opening a new plant in the province.”

Zikalala told dignitaries that the government was also concerned about the amount of land that was lying fallow in KZN.

“We tasked the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to conduct an assessment on land reform farms. Their report has been finalised and is awaiting tabling before the provincial executive council before the end of March.”

He added that the assessment had confirmed that a significant number of these farms were facing serious operational challenges and had been rendered dysfunctional.

“This has serious implications for food security and economic growth in the province.

“Mr Celani Xulu from uMlalazi Municipality wrote to me to say: ‘I think that land restitution projects, especially located in areas with a high poverty rate, need to be visited with a clear plan.’”

Zikalala said the MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development would provide further details on the provincial government’s plan to put these farms back into production.

He also announced that provincial state land and buildings were being disposed of and funds accumulated to make way for the establishment of a provincial precinct in Pietermaritzburg.

The precinct was expected to be a showpiece infrastructure project, housing most departmental head offices and the Legislature, in a bid to create central access to all government departments in one vicinity.

Lennox Mabaso, the spokesperson for the KZN provincial government, said: “We don’t want people to be walking kilometres or taking taxis from one department to another.

“They must not be sent from pillar to post. This way it will be like a mall, where everything is in walking distance and will be easily accessible to all our citizens.”

He said that a lot of work had already been done on the project, but he could not reveal artists’ impressions of what the precinct would look like yet.

