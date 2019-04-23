DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu has pleaded with “good Samaritans” to lend a hand and not let the tragedy that struck the Pentecostal Holiness Church last week leave families and orphans destitute. Mchunu was addressing the media yesterday after a special Cabinet meeting to co-ordinate the government’s response to the tragedy at the church outside Empangeni.

Twelve women and a 13-year-old boy were killed last Thursday night when one of the church’s walls collapsed. Worshippers from various parts of the province had been attending an Easter service.

Mchunu said the disaster, coupled with a bakkie accident also near Empangeni this past weekend that claimed the lives of five people, meant that 18 people had lost their lives in a matter of days in the province.

The five people in the road crash were travelling to a traditional ceremony when the accident happened.

“The government is limited in its ability to help. We call on all people to help where they can, no family should be left destitute because of this tragedy.

“Breadwinners have been lost and children have become orphans,” he said. He added that the needs of the families would be assessed on a case- by-case basis, and that he hoped that people would come forward to help.

“This tragedy is unprecedented in its scale of fatalities. The front wall of the church collapsed at about 10.15pm on Thursday as a result of a severe thunderstorm in the area that was accompanied by strong winds, which had undermined the structural foundation of the building,” he said.

Mchunu said a team of forensic investigators that included engineers had been dispatched to the site.

“The engineers are already on site, we need to determine what caused the accident so that lessons can be learned from this, and if the structure is not the cause, we need to be able to move on from it.

“These are tragedies, they happen. A similar thing happened in Nigeria, many of our people were injured there,” he said.

Mchunu said the government had also made plans to provide families coming to identity their loved ones at the government mortuary with emotional support to cope with their grief.

Mchunu said that over the coming days the provincial government would be engaging with leaders of the church in preparation for the burials.

He said that they would look into holding memorial services, including a service at the site of the accident, as a form of healing for the survivors and their families.

The provincial Department of Co-operative Governance said in a statement that bereaved families would today be able to identify their loved ones who died in the incident, at the Richards Bay Medico-Legal Mortuary.

The department said an operations centre had been set up to provide counselling and medical care to the relatives of the deceased.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Bishop Moses Sibiya of the Pentecostal Holiness Church said: “We have been assured by the government that a ­formal report of the investigation into this tragedy will be presented to the church once all investigating processes have been finalised.”

