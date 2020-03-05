Premier commits to building 19 bridges for safer access to schools for KZN pupils

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - Nineteen new bridges, mainly in rural parts of KwaZulu-Natal, will be constructed in the next financial year to enable safe access to schools in remote areas. The announcement was made by Premier Sihle Zikalala during his State of the Province address in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday. Zikalala said that owing to the topography of the province, there was a dire need to connect and provide safe crossings in rural areas. Earlier this year The Mercury revisited pupils who were forced to cross the uMzinyathi River under dangerous conditions nine years ago to get to school in Malanga, KwaHlazakazi, outside Dundee, to determine whether there had been any developments. The Mercury team discovered that their plight had not changed and that schoolchildren had to abandon their studies or leave their homes and seek accommodation closer to school, to avoid crossing the flooded river to and from school.

Provincial spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said enabling access to education was an important priority for the premier.

He said the premier had vowed that no child should be subjected to the traumatic experience of crossing flooded rivers to get to school.

Mabaso said the provincial government was working with the provincial Departments of Transport and Education to ensure that pupil transport, including bridges, buses and bikes, was prioritised.

Zikalala said that in the 2020/2021 financial year, the Department of Transport was planning to build seven new vehicular bridges and 12 Bailey bridges.

“The department also plans to upgrade 60km of roads from gravel to blacktop,” he said.

Zikalala said 12 of the bridges would be built in partnership with the SANDF.

The project is estimated to cost R115million.

The KZN Department of Education said the bridges would not only benefit pupils in these areas, but also the general public.

“We will, together with the Department of Transport, work out the details of the partnership and how the intended bridges will be of benefit to the people of KwaZulu-Natal in general, and pupils in particular,” said department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.

The Mercury