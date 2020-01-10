Premier pledges to help rebuild storm-hit KZN









Sihle Zikalala, KwaZulu - Natal Premier Picture: Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency (ANA) Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has reassured those in storm-stricken parts of the province that the government would assist them as they rebuilt their lives. He was speaking yesterday during a visit to the Harry Gwala District, one of the hardest hit by storms between November last year and this month. He said at least 445 incidents, including drownings, strong winds, fires and hail storms, had been reported to disaster management centres. Accompanied by Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka and Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, Zikalala visited three schools in the area that were left without roofs and further damaged. Zikalala said the more than 100 schools, damaged by storms that battered parts of the province late last year, were expected to be ready for the new school year on Wednesday.





He said the Department of Education had made arrangements to supply mobile classrooms and purchase building material for affected schools.





He further reassured residents in storm-ravaged parts of the province that the government was committed to assisting with rebuilding homes and schools. Zikalala said a team of officials from Cogta and other government departments had been assigned to ensure that clean-up operations continued.

“The Department of Social Development has provided psycho- social support and allocated social workers to traumatised families.”

He said the South African Social Security Agency had committed to supplying groceries to affected families for three months.

Zikalala added that building materials would be supplied to families at a cost of R8000 a household, and two service providers had been appointed by the Department of Human Settlements to supply and deliver building material for partially damaged houses in the uMzimkhulu, uBuhlebezwe and Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma municipalities.

Zikalala said the storms claimed at least 44 lives and injured 193.

Between November and this month, more than 3000 houses had been destroyed and 5632 were partially destroyed, while close to 30000 people were affected.

“We’re proud to say that we responded to these disasters almost immediately. Our disaster management teams have, since the early aftermath of these incidents, been on the ground. Our appeal is for these activities to continue,” he said.

During a storm in Ladysmith, the Thandanani wedding venue and conference centre burnt down after being struck by lightning.

Just days before, close to 150 houses were destroyed in an electrical storm in the areas of Mahlubi, Mangwe, Tatane and Mwedandaba in Wards 4 and 5 in Estcourt.

The Mercury