Premier set to go on provincial roadshow to allay Covid-19 fears

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said that the provincial executive would engage with the national government on how to ­handle international conferences, in light of Covid-19. Zikalala, who was speaking at the KZN Provincial Council on Aids meeting at Greys Hospital in Pietermaritzburg said Covid-19 was affecting the country in several ways. “Socially there is panic, economically we already are experiencing the decline of people travelling into the country, and that is marked by less bookings and flights,” he said With regard to international conferences, Zikalala said there should be “no panic” about the hosting of these events in the province. He added that Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube would be interacting with organisations that were expected to host conferences, including those involved with the World Football Summit, which is set to take place next week.

The premier said it was also important to address the myths circulating on social media.

“I think we must disabuse ourselves, and the general population of our province, of the notion that coronavirus does not affect black people, it has no colour

“It should be clear that it affects all people,” said Zikalala.

Zikalala said people also believed that once a person was infected by the virus, they would get sick and die.

“That is not correct. Out of 119 373 affected people in the world, 66 583 are no longer suffering from this virus,” he said.

Zikalala said the executive council would be visiting ports of entry to check on the standards of intervention. He said they would be looking into strengthening enforcement and screening at the Swaziland and Lesotho borders.

“Between March 14 and 18 we will meet with all districts of KZN to clarify what is happening and how people should respond to this situation,” said Zikalala.

Moshibudi Poncho Bapela, who is an epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, said people needed to find other ways of greeting people because “shaking hands is banned”. Bapela advised that the World Health Organisation said that members of the public who were well would not benefit from wearing masks.

“Sick people protect other people by wearing masks,” Bapela said.

The Mercury