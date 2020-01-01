KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - A high profile delegation of government officials are set to welcome the province's New Year's Day babies at the King Dinuzulu Hospital on Wednesday. Health Minister Dr Zwelini Mkhize together with KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala will be accompanied by acting KZN MEC for Health Kwazi Mshengu and KZN Health Head of Department Dr Sandile Tshabalala. They are due to arrive at the hospital just after 11am.

King Dinuzulu Hospital (formerly King George V Hospital) was recently refurbished with a new state-of-the-art emergency centre. This is part of government’s delivery on the commitments made in the Presidential Health Compact through the Public Health Infrastructure Refurbishment Programme.

Government leaders will also inspect the upgrades at the hospital and interact with the greater community of clients and health care workers in the facility.

Last year, more than 40 babies were born on January 1 across the province of KZN