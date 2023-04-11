Durban - Following Sunday night’s heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal, the office of the Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has announced the postponement of the World TB Day Commemoration event in the King Cetshwayo District. In a statement on Monday, the provincial government said the event which was to take place on Tuesday, 11 April 2023, at eSikhaleni J1 section opposite Hlanganani Community Hall, had been postponed until further notice.

“The postponement follows heavy rains and strong winds that battered some parts of the province on Sunday night, leaving some communities without electricity. Areas that have been hardest hit by the recent rains are the northern, southern and midlands of the province.” Last week, the provincial government said heavy rains and strong winds had struck eMpangeni, in northern KwaZulu-Natal. “Sadly, one person died and several people were injured while severe damage was caused to property.”

It said the South African Weather Service had also issued a yellow level two warning of severe thunderstorms and strong winds, particularly for the southern parts of the province. “As a result, the Provincial Government, led by the Office of the Premier will be embarking on a programme to assess the damage caused to property, life and livelihoods due to recent torrential rains. “As a precautionary measure, in view of the recent storms and weather warning, the Provincial Government working with relevant stakeholders, has decided to postpone the commemoration of World TB Day mainly to prioritise the assessment of damage caused by the heavy rains.”