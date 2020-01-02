Premier's praise for the festive season









KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala described the festive season as “beautiful and joyful”, with very few incidents reported. Zikalala was speaking during a Durban beachfront walkabout yesterday. Durban - KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala described the festive season as “beautiful and joyful”, with very few incidents reported. Zikalala was speaking during a Durban beachfront walkabout yesterday. Zikalala, who was joined by Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, and MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sipho Hlomuka, interacted with tourists, thanking them for their “good behaviour” during the festive season. Zikalala said as the government they were happy that all beaches were full and all tourism attraction points were safe, with strong police visibility. In terms of economic contribution to the province, Zikalala said eThekwini Municipality and the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs would present the figures later this month.

“The occupancy rates in the eThekwini hotels are more than 90%, 80% in the Drakensberg, 100% in KwaDukuza, South Coast is over 75% - which shows that, as a province, we are receiving a lot of tourists. Activities that are around the KZN province are locating us higher in terms of attracting people who are coming. We can entertain our local people but also entertain all people who are coming to KZN,” said Zikalala.

He urged people not to drink and drive, and to refrain from drinking on the beaches as it was strictly prohibited.

One of the lifeguards, who asked not to be named, as he was not authorised to speak to the media, said that this festive season people were behaving themselves, but there were those who still swam while drunk.

“It was better compared to the previous festive season. This time people were behaving, they were listening to us when we direct them on where it’s safe to swim. Besides swimming drunk, the other issue we have is that people wear pants with pockets and swim.

“They must not do that because they will drown, as the pockets might be filled with the sand, causing them to be heavy and in danger of being swept away by waves.”

Kaunda said when the city developed its safety plan, they thought they were ambitious, but were elated that everything had gone as planned.

He said people were enjoying themselves, with safety and security guaranteed by law enforcement agencies.

He said alcohol consumption at beaches and parks had been one of the main issues the city was looking to clamp down on this festive season.

“We sent our message clearly that those who consume liquor in areas which are not designated for that purpose will be decisively dealt with. Our law enforcement agencies have done exactly that because we can’t tolerate transmigration and we must maintain the laws and by-laws of our city,” said Kaunda.

The Mercury