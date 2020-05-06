President briefed on KZN's plan to tackle Covid-19 challenges

Durban - Since the intensification of the lockdown last month, and from May 1, uMlazi (Sections Y, P, U and Z), Chatsworth, Verulam and Westville have been identified as Covid-19 hot spots in KwaZulu-Natal. In a report presented to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize yesterday, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said from Sunday there had been an increase of 25 new confirmed cases in the province. “The median number of new patients reported in the province is 18 cases per day, with eThekwini and Ilembe districts contributing the most number of cases. “The current clusters include health-care workers and retail employees,” he said. Zikalala said they were working on a three-step approach across the province - contact tracing team, community screening and testing and roadblock teams who worked with the police.

He said that between March 5 and May 2, tracing teams had monitored 3131 people, with 1817 people having completed the 14 days of self-isolation.

A further 1314 people are still being monitored with 2505 samples being taken from contacts.

“The provincial government has also developed occupational health and safety guidelines to protect health-care workers during Covid-19.

“Personal protective equipment (PPE) is being provided to the relevant health-care workers based on risk assessment and also providing PPE to all employees,” he said.

Zikalala said the Health Department had also reorganised itself and assigned current beds for patients under quarantine, and isolation beds for those who tested positive.

“In addition, the department is renovating and reconfiguring the existing clinical spaces in public health facilities and establishing field hospitals in order to increase bed capacity and to meet isolation and quarantine safety requirements.

“KwaZulu-Natal is also accepting offers from private health establishments in order to increase the total bed capacity.

“We have also negotiated and established a database of lodges, resorts and hotels for activation for use as quarantine facilities based on demand,” he said.

Provincial Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said yesterday that the province was preparing for the worst, with the provincial command council (PCC) working around the clock to set up adequate quarantine facilities.

During a visit to the province yesterday, Ramaphosa also warned the worst was yet to come as he visited quarantine sites in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

He commended the provincial command council in its efforts to fight the pandemic in the province.

“I am impressed with your level of preparedness around centres that have been established to quarantine, to isolate and treat our people.

“However, we need to prepare for worse.

“I urge you to make more beds available,” Ramaphosa said.

According to the command council there are currently 2141 isolation beds and 3479 quarantine beds available.

These beds are situated in temporary quarantine facilities at the Royal Showgrounds, the Durban Exhibition Centre, the Amatikulu Training Centre, Coastlands Hotel in Dr Pixley Kaseme Street and Chaka’s Rock Chalets.

Simelane-Zulu said the province was cash strapped and would erect temporary facilities incrementally, as the funds in hand were “nowhere near enough”.

She appealed to Ramaphosa to look at providing additional funding for the temporary facilities in KwaZulu-Natal.

Setting up these facilities included renting out spaces and equipping them, which was costly, Simelane-Zulu said.

She added that the quarantine facility at the Royal Showgrounds was the best so far, and the department intended setting up four more similar sites in the province.

“We are trying to get the four sites up and running as winter is almost here and we are expecting the numbers to increase drastically,” Simelane-Zulu said.

Ramaphosa praised the provincial government for its focused attention to the Covid-19 challenge and said visiting KwaZulu-Natal always lifted his spirits.

“In a way, Covid-19 gives us an opportunity for a new beginning. It is going to make us ha ve a new way of doing things,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa also visited the Dr Pixley Isaka Seme Provincial Hospital in KwaMashu, which has been designated to manage Covid-19 infections.