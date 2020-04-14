President rejects appeal to open mosques
A group of theologians, representing 20 mosques, threatened to approach the courts to challenge the lockdown regulations that prohibit gatherings, including in places of worship. The Mujlisul Ulama of South Africa and Jamiatul Ulama of South Africa, through their lawyer, wrote to the Presidency asking that the regulations be relaxed, as they had been for the taxi industry.
In the letter, the theologians pleaded their case by pledging to reduce the numbers of worshippers at each prayer session.
However, responding to attorney Zehir Omar, Ramaphosa said in a statement that the consequences and measures taken to curtail the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus were a concern for all South Africans, “irrespective of their religious affiliation”.
The statement said Ramaphosa had consulted with leaders from religious communities before these measures were implemented.
He said leaders of all faiths believed the adherence to regulations was necessary for the greater good. “We fully appreciate that being unable to worship at a mosque is a great sacrifice being made by the Muslim community. It is, however, similar to the sacrifices being made not just by adherents to other faiths, but by other Muslims around the world,” the statement read.
The Presidency said the Islamic Medical Association had advised that the letter was not a representation of the view of the majority of Muslims in South Africa.
The Mercury