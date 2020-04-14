President rejects appeal to open mosques

Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected an appeal by a Muslim organisation that called for the reopening of mosques for prayers during the nationwide lockdown.

A group of theologians, representing 20 mosques, threatened to approach the courts to challenge the lockdown regulations that prohibit gatherings, including in places of worship. The Mujlisul Ulama of South Africa and Jamiatul Ulama of South Africa, through their lawyer, wrote to the Presidency asking that the regulations be relaxed, as they had been for the taxi industry.

In the letter, the theologians pleaded their case by pledging to reduce the numbers of worshippers at each prayer session.

However, responding to attorney Zehir Omar, Ramaphosa said in a statement that the consequences and measures taken to curtail the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus were a concern for all South Africans, “irrespective of their religious affiliation”.

The statement said Ramaphosa had consulted with leaders from religious communities before these measures were implemented.