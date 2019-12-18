Opposition parties yesterday slammed the announcement, describing it as a “slap in the face” for victims of crime, while the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) said the decision would help deal with overcrowding in prisons.
The announcement was made by Ramaphosa during his Day of Reconciliation speech at an event in Bergville, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.
JICS Inspecting Judge, Justice Johann van der Westhuizen, said that while they welcomed the remission of sentences, it should not be a long-term solution for overcrowding.
“Experience has shown that significant numbers of those who were released in the past find themselves back behind bars later. A multi-pronged approach is necessary to address the unacceptable overcrowding in South Africa, focusing on the reduction of poverty, moral regeneration, arrest, bail, sentencing, parole and the efficiency of the entire criminal justice system,” he said.