Presidential pardon garners mixed reaction from opposition parties, experts









Cyril Ramaphosa Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to release 14000 inmates in terms of a presidential pardon has received mixed reaction from political parties, government institutions and criminal experts. Opposition parties yesterday slammed the announcement, describing it as a “slap in the face” for victims of crime, while the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) said the decision would help deal with overcrowding in prisons. The announcement was made by Ramaphosa during his Day of Reconciliation speech at an event in Bergville, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday. JICS Inspecting Judge, Justice Johann van der Westhuizen, said that while they welcomed the remission of sentences, it should not be a long-term solution for overcrowding. “Experience has shown that significant numbers of those who were released in the past find themselves back behind bars later. A multi-pronged approach is necessary to address the unacceptable overcrowding in South Africa, focusing on the reduction of poverty, moral regeneration, arrest, bail, sentencing, parole and the efficiency of the entire criminal justice system,” he said.

DA spokesperson on Justice and Correctional Services, Glynnis Breytenbach, said it was a slap in the face for the victims of crime.

“The under-resourced and severely constrained police force works tirelessly, often with little or no recognition, to investigate crime and prepare evidence for criminal trials. Prosecutors work equally tirelessly under severe constraints to prosecute those cases in an effort to make South Africa a safer place for all. The fruits of their hard labour are now to be rewarded by ‘special remissions’ for more than 14000 convicted criminals,” she said.

IFP spokesperson Phendulani Biyase said there were often cases where criminals were let back into society, and found themselves back in the confines of prison after committing the same crimes.

Department of Anthropology and Sociology Professor at the University of the Western Cape, Kelly Gillespie, said presidential pardons were not new.

She said the remission of prisoners was in line with a call to decrease prison numbers due to inmates’ rights being violated.

“The prisoners who are up for consideration will first have to face a parole board and ensure that they meet the requirements as set out by the board before they are released,” she said.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said they were still busy verifying those inmates who qualified for the remission.

Furthermore, prisoners would not be released en masse, but would appear individually before a parole board and the merits of their crime and conviction would be taken into consideration.

The Mercury