Durban - A Prestondale homeowner is recovering after being stabbed multiple times during an early morning robbery at his home on Monday. It is alleged that three men gained entry into a complex in Prestondale near uMhlanga Rocks, in the Durban North area after 2am on Monday morning.

Spokesperson for Marshall Security, Kyle van Reenen, said the assailants forced entry into the the complex by damaging a precast fence. They then opened the sliding door and grabbed knives from the kitchen.

"The men the confronted the homeowner and stabbed him multiple times before making off with valuables from the home. They fled in an unknown direction," he said.

Van Reenen said paramedics attended to the victim who sustained moderate injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care. He said police will be investigating further.