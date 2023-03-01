Prince Mangosuthu Ultra Marathon to economically boost the uMzinyathi District and surrounding areas

Durban – Ngubane officially launched the ultra marathon today (Wednesday) at the Coastlands Umhlanga Hotel and Convention Centre in uMhlanga north of Durban. Speaking during a media briefing, Ngubane said the marathon has grown rapidly over recent years.

He said the marathon has been divided into three segments with the 52km category starting at Nquthu under the Nquthu Local Municipality and finishing in Dundee under the eNdumeni Local Municipality. He said the second 21km segment is exclusively for uMzinyathi District residents and it will finish at Pandeshalama Bridge while the third 10km segment will only take place in Dundee. The launch was also attended by Nquthu mayor Zama Shabalala and eNdumeni mayor Siyabonga Ndlovu.

Ngubane said the event would be attended by athletes from neighbouring Southern African Development Community countries and countries overseas. He also stressed how this marathon will develop the rural uMzinyathi District Municipality by creating jobs and temporarily boosting the district’s economy. “This will assist our people in our communities that are unemployed, the athletes come with their friends and relatives for support and they will be housed in our bed and breakfasts (B&Bs) and hotels so they will leave the money by being there. This creates employment opportunities for our people in the area of Nquthu, eNdumeni and surrounding areas because there are many people who participate in the marathon,” Ngubane said.