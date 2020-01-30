KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said they had committed to paying debt to the tune of R30 million for several schools in the uMlazi and Pinetown areas.

Mshengu said that last year the department coughed up R48m for schools that were unable to make payments on their monthly utilities bills.

He said a number of the schools that owed exorbitant amounts of money to the municipality had their utilities cut, which interfered with teaching and learning.

“Upon zooming in on this matter, the department realised that in some cases it is schools themselves that ignore their bills until the money owed has escalated to millions.

“The department also discovered that many affected schools are those located in communities where illegal electricity and water connections are rife,” he said.

Mshengu urged schools to exercise sound management practices and not to allow a situation where bills were not paid on time

“This irresponsible behaviour by some principals leads to the disruption of teaching and learning when municipalities decide to cut their services. We ask all school principals to engage municipalities and make arrangements to pay outstanding fees. We further urge communities to co-operate with us in dealing with this matter by not utilising services meant for schools, and for those who are aware of cases where illegal connections take place to report the matter,” Mshengu added.

He said the department would deal harshly with principals who abdicated their management responsibility of ensuring that municipal services were paid for.

“As a department we provide norms and standards for such purposes and we expect school management teams to be responsible in this regard,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Msunduzi Municipality said that 10 schools owed it close to R20m for water.

In March last year, the SA Democratic Teachers Union revealed that Durban schools were battling to pay high electricity bills, with three schools collectively owing eThekwini Municipality more than R11m.

Teacher unions called for the department to arrange for prepaid meter systems to be installed at schools that were in debt.

