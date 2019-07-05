A video of Ruwain Meer snorting cocaine is one of those that created an uproar this past weekend. It has resulted in the department of correctional services saying they want an investigation of the matter.

Durban - Action has been taken against prison officials after investigations into videos which showed prison inmates taking drugs, and using weapons during fights at Westville Prison. In a briefing this week, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said investigations had revealed that there was a “complete dereliction of duty and or maladministration” at the prison.

He said that as a result, National Commissioner Arthur Fraser had recom­mended that the senior manager responsible for Corporate Affairs, Dunraj Mohan, be placed on suspension. It is understood that Mohan is in charge of discipline and human resources.

Lamola said DJ Makhaye had been appointed as the acting area commissioner and was expected to bring about stability.

One video that went viral last month showed inmates being given weapons by wardens who watched as they attacked other inmates. In another video, inmates are seen sniffing a white substance, suspected to be cocaine.

Lamola said the video in which the fighting occurred was filmed on July29 last year and action had been taken by the then acting head of the centre, who issued letters to the officials involved.

“On August3, 2018, these officials were suspended, pending finalisation of the investigation,” said Lamola.

He said that three months later the suspensions were lifted, and the officials were placed in positions where they would not work directly with inmates.

He said an investigation was conducted and submitted to the delegated authority for approval and the matter was not taken further.

He said the incident with the drugs was filmed last month. Three inmates, who were serving time for robbery and murder, had been incarcerated in Durban Medium B section.

The minister said a search operation was conducted in the identified cell and contraband was found.

“Some of the confiscated items include 41 tablets of mandrax, 334 slopes of dagga, seven packages of dagga, six cellphones, four cellphone chargers, eight earpieces, four sim cards, R23 cash, one smoking pipe and one memory stick,” said Lamola.

He said the inmates, Sanele Nyalane, Ruwain Meer and Langa Gumede, had been transferred to Kokstad’s C-Max prison.

The minister emphasised that accountability had to be effected within the department. The minister said one of the actions to be taken was to engage organised labour to ensure there was a “zero tolerance” approach to the smuggling of contraband into prisons.

He said that at the end of the month a number of correctional facilities, including Westville Prison, would have full-body scanners to combat smuggling.

The spokesperson for the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services, Emerantia Cupido, said the inspectorate was waiting for the department’s report.

“Our independent correctional visitor, who is on site, is mandated to check whether any of the human rights of the inmates have been violated during this process, and to report, as we have been informed that some of the inmates have been transferred to other facilities.”

The DA spokesperson on Correctional Services, James Selfe, said the suspension was an encouraging first step in the fight against corruption at the prison.

However, he said acting on the incidents was “simply scratching at the surface” of the issues.

“The smuggling of drugs, cellphones and even weapons is widespread. There is a culture of impunity,” Selfe said.

According to Selfe, a full-scale investigation was required.

The Mercury