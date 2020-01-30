Prison wardens' friends baffled by murder, suicide









Visham ‘Duzi’ Singh and his wife Liezel. Durban - Friends of a Pietermaritzburg couple who were found dead on Monday have paid tribute to them on social media. The couple, Visham Singh, 46, and his wife Liezel, 42, who both worked for Correctional Services, were found dead at their warders’ residence a few metres away from New Prison in ­Napierville. Police have revealed that they are investigating a murder-suicide. It is alleged that Visham, also known as Duzi, shot Liezel dead before killing himself following a domestic dispute at about 2.30pm on Monday. When The Mercury visited their residence at block Hermes 3 on the prison site on Tuesday, the home was locked and no one was in sight.

The couple’s white Ford Ranger bakkie was still parked in their carport.

Workers who are re-tarring the road near the couple’s residence said they saw the Singhs shortly after lunch on Monday as they returned home.

“They were driving in and it looked like they were having a heated argument. The lady was trying to unclip her seatbelt and get out of the car; they just parked the van and went into the house,” said one of the workers, who asked not to be named.

He said although they did not hear gunshots, a neighbour did and went to investigate.

“We don’t really know what happened after that,” he said.

One of the couple’s colleagues said that although he did not know the Singhs well, he knew they had lived in the warders’ residence for more than five years.

“They seemed like a nice couple. They greeted whenever they passed by. They didn’t have any children staying here with them,” said the neighbour, who also declined to be named.

On social media, friends and colleagues wrote tributes to the couple.

Mervin Govender wrote: “Good friends and family are hard to come by cherish them while you can no words can explain how heartbroken I am to know that I can no longer just give you a call and chat about anything we desired.”

Stephen Barnard wrote: “Gone but never forgotten. You will both be missed. Condolences to the family.”

“I’ve got no words because both of them were my friends. This is so sad,” Sameer Hanif wrote.

Mnesh Khumalo said they were a very good couple and described them as “humble”.

The spokesperson for Correctional Services in KwaZulu-Natal, Thulani Mdluli, said the department was shocked at the incident.

“It’s been reported that there was a shooting with a private firearm at Hermes 3 (residence for married warders) at about 2.30pm, which seems to have been related to domestic violence. Both officials were employed at Pietermaritzburg Medium A (New Prison).

“At the moment we don’t have more details of what led to this tragic incident and we’re waiting for the report from the police,” Mdluli said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Pietermaritzburg police had opened an inquest docket and a case of murder.

The Mercury