FormeR KZN premier Senzo Mchunu.

DURBAN - Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu was left highly embarrassed after a Pietermaritzburg prisoner, serving time for a range of crimes, cloned his SIM card and then went on to defraud several high-ranking government officials of more than R30000. However, after months of investigation, Lucky Nhlanhla Sokhela, 25, was arrested last week.

He appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday, on charges of fraud, theft and money laundering.

The case was postponed to June to allow Sokhela to get an attorney.

Mchunu said this was a huge relief for him as the incident had left him red-faced.

Speaking to The Mercury yesterday, Mchunu called for tighter security within the prison system.

Sokhela allegedly solicited about R30000 from several victims who fell for his scam.

He is currently incarcerated at the Sevontein Prison in Pietermaritzburg serving a sentence for housebreaking, theft, robbery and for being in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

It has been alleged that while in prison, Sokhela was helped by an outsider to obtain Mchunu’s cellphone number and did an illegal SIM swop.

Sokhela allegedly sent SMSes to various cabinet ministers and their colleagues, posing as Mchunu.

In the message to his victims, Sokhela claimed to be in urgent need of money to help the destitute daughter of a “fellow comrade” from Zimbabwe.

Mchunu said that among the high profile people Sokhela tried to con was the late environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa, and the heads of various other government departments.

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi said although he was not a direct victim of the scam he knew about it. He alleged that Sokhela tried to con his office twice.

“My chief of staff paid him (Sokhela) R500. He received a call that Senzo (Mchunu) wanted urgent help but he (the caller) could not get hold of me,” said Motsoaledi.

Arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa said he was also aware of the scam and that he had interacted with Sokhela when the inmate wanted to solicit money.

The money was allegedly transferred via e-wallet, making it difficult to trace the recipient.

Mchunu said he was glad the ordeal was over and was eager to put it behind him. He added that he was pleased with the investigating team that found and arrested the culprit.

Mchunu said that in August last year, a SIM swop was done on his cellphone without his consent. He said that shortly afterwards someone began contacting officials, claiming to be him.

“I opened a case and an investigation was conducted. Another SIM swop was done last month and I opened another case,” he said.

Mchunu said the incident showed that there were problems within the prison system.

“There needs to be a tightening of security across the prison system. If a fraudster can commit a crime while he is free and get punished for it by going to jail, how then can he continue to defraud people while he is in jail?

“This is concerning. The situation was very embarrassing for me,” he said.

Mchunu said he believed that some prison authorities were involved in the matter, and called for action to be taken against them.

The spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, Singa­bakho Nxumalo, said they would conduct an internal investigation into the matter.

