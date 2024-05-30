Prisoners cast their ballots to curb crime, unemployment

Prisoners at the Durban Westville Correctional Facility on Wednesday said they were voting to hopefully change socio-economic conditions such as crime, poverty and unemployment in their communities.

According to Statistics SA, general unemployment rates rose slightly from the fourth quarter of last year to 33% during the first quarter of 2024. Monwabisi Jili, 27, who is serving a sentence for white-collar crime, said the country’s high unemployment rate was pushing people towards illegal activities. “Being in prison does not make me less of a South African. I still have rights, and today I exercised that right.

“I believe that my vote today can help deal with unemployment and crime and I encouraged other inmates to register to vote because they have families in the outside world. “Voting is the most powerful way of voicing your concerns, regardless of your circumstances,” said Njili. Jabulani Gumede, who is serving a 15-year term for burglary and related crimes, said the country finds itself in an unacceptable state.

Gumede said he is studying while in prison and looks forward to being reintegrated into society. “Everything is falling apart in South Africa. I am not voting for myself today but for everyone who is affected by the bad governance of the ruling party. “This year there are many political parties and we are spoilt for choice.

This is the most crucial election we have had in a long time. “I voted for a party that will prioritise the South African people and will deal with crime, poverty and unemployment,” he said. Thabile Vilikazi said that she voted with her two daughters in mind.