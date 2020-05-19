Prisoners’ organisations want 24 000 long-serving prisoners released

Durban - Prisoners’ organisations have called for an additional 24 000 inmates to be released in order for correctional facilities to have a realistic chance of limiting the spread of Covid-19. Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that 19 000 low-risk prisoners would be released to deal with overcrowding in prisons and to control the spread of Covid-19. However, the South African Sentenced and Awaiting Trial Prisoners Organisation (Sasapo) said the 19000 prisoners to be paroled were a drop in the ocean and would make no difference. “We appreciate the government’s initiative. But prisons are already overpopulated. It’s not going to curb the spread of the virus and the social distancing required in prisons. We would like more to be released,” said the organisation’s chairperson, Phindile Zweni. Sasapo also called for the department to release long-serving prisoners who had completed at least half of their sentences and those who had been in prison for more than 15 years.

Zweni said prisoners who had spent more than 15 years in prison were not likely to go back to a life of crime.

He said inmates who re-offended were those serving light sentences.

“Most of those serving time for minor offences don’t mind going back to prison. Most long-serving prisoners are already over 60 years old, why are they not being released? People who committed murder 20 years ago must be released. We have about 75% of prisoners awaiting trial who have been inside for close to five years, they must be released,” Zweni said.

Currently, in the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) there have been 571 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 178 being prison officers and 393 inmates.

The South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights (Sapohr) said according to its calculations, the government should release an additional 24 000 prisoners from facilities across the country. Sapohr’s chief executive and prison rights activist, Miles Bhudu, said this would ensure that adequate capacity was maintained in prisons.

Bhudu added that those who had been in prison for a long time should be prioritised.

“There are people who committed crime 15 years ago like rape. Are you saying to me that that person would come out and still rape?

“If that is the case, we must blame the department. We should ask them: ‘What is it that you have done over the years to correct that person’s behaviour?’

“Our prisons are overcrowded already with thousands of prisoners. There is no doubt that inmates are at great risk of getting the virus,” said Bhudu.

The organisations have also sent an open letter to the presidency, the UN Commission for Human Rights, the AU and to other organisations calling for more prisoners to be released.

During a parliamentary portfolio committee yesterday, Justice and Correctional Service Minister Ronald Lamola said they were reviewing the parole system and had adopted measures to minimise the risk of re-offending.

This, after a public outcry over the release of low-risk prisoners.

He said the DCS’s guiding principle was to promote a just and peaceful society by incarcerating inmates in a safe and secure environment, and correcting their offending behaviour.

“Once we have corrected such behaviour, the next step is to reintegrate inmates back into communities when they are released,” Lamola said.

He said the pandemic had highlighted the need to reduce the number of people incarcerated.

The release of low-risk offenders was a short-term measure, but critical to curtail the catastrophic effects of overcrowding, he said.

The department had not responded to questions on the call to release a further 24 000 prisoners by the time of publication.

