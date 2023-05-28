Durban – Blue Security arrested three suspects in eManzimtoti, who were found in possession of knives, pepper spray and a vehicle with false registration plates on Friday. Max Naicker, operations manager of Blue Security, said that while patrolling the Doonside area, their armed response officer spotted a suspicious vehicle parked in a pathway between shopping centres.

“The officer noticed a lot of movement from a distance and called for backup from Blue’s Community Crime Prevention Unit and other armed response officers while keeping a close eye on the vehicle. Naicker said the suspects exited the vehicle and jumped over a gate into one of the businesses. He said Blue Security’s tactical and armed response teams moved in and apprehended the three suspects.

Naicker added that they were found in possession of various knives and pepper spray. “Their vehicle was found to have false registration plates and was handed over to eManzimtoti SAPS for further investigation, while the three suspects were taken in on various charges related to vehicle fraud, possession of state property and investigation into previous housebreakings.” Naicker said that the incident was a testament to their commitment to pro-actively ensuring the safety of communities.