Private Security company arrests suspect with stolen goods in Rossburgh

Max Naicker, Blue Security Operations manager, said Blue’s armed response team apprehended a suspect with stolen goods early on Sunday morning while patrolling near the Rossburgh train station.

Durban - Blue Security arrested a suspect with stolen goods in Rossburgh, south of Durban, on Sunday morning.

“The area manager and armed response officer were on patrol when they spotted a suspicious-looking man trying to sell alcohol to motorists at a bus shelter opposite the train station.

“Upon closer inspection of the suspect, the team noticed he had suspected stolen items, including plastic stools, electric cable, bottles of alcohol and beer. The suspect indicated he took the items from the Bellair area.”

Naicker added that Umbilo SAPS attended to the incident and investigations led to the suspect showing the team and police where he had broken into a property in Bellair.