Private Security company arrests suspect with stolen goods in Rossburgh

Durban - Blue Security arrested a suspect with stolen goods in Rossburgh, south of Durban, on Sunday morning.
Max Naicker, Blue Security Operations manager, said Blue’s armed response team apprehended a suspect with stolen goods early on Sunday morning while patrolling near the Rossburgh train station.
“The area manager and armed response officer were on patrol when they spotted a suspicious-looking man trying to sell alcohol to motorists at a bus shelter opposite the train station.
“Upon closer inspection of the suspect, the team noticed he had suspected stolen items, including plastic stools, electric cable, bottles of alcohol and beer. The suspect indicated he took the items from the Bellair area.”
Naicker added that Umbilo SAPS attended to the incident and investigations led to the suspect showing the team and police where he had broken into a property in Bellair.
“The property owner identified the goods and the suspect and the recovered items were handed over to Bellair SAPS for further investigations.”
In a separate incident on Sunday morning, Blue Security’s Community Crime Prevention Unit (CCPU) recovered a large number of copper pipes in Westcliff, Chatsworth, south of Durban.
Naicker said that while patrolling the area, the tactical officer spotted a suspicious-looking man carrying a large bag on Florence Nightingale Road.
“When the suspect noticed our officer in pursuit, he immediately dropped the bag and fled between the flats. The discarded bag contained 49 pieces of copper pipe and 15 pieces of aluminium advertising stand.”
He said the CCPU handed the items to Chatsworth SAPS for further investigation.
