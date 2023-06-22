Private security company recovers hijacked VW Polo within 6 minutes in KwaMashu

Durban - Marshall Security in partnership with Matrix Tracking recovered a hijacked vehicle six minutes after activation in KwaMashu on Wednesday night. Tyron Powell, managing director of Marshall Security said that they were alerted to a hijacked vehicle on Wednesday evening.

“Yesterday evening at approximately 21h15 members of our Special Operations Team were activated by Matrix Tracking to assist with a white VW Polo which had been hijacked in the Umbilo area.” Powell said the team responded immediately. “Members of our special operations team immediately responded to the last known location of the hijacked vehicle and within six minutes of being activated the vehicle was recovered and found abandoned in B – Section KwaMashu by members of our special operations team, Matrix ground team and Kwamashu SAPS.” Powell said that the vehicle was transported to Kwamashu SAPS for further investigation and processing.

Police have been approached for comment. In a separate incident on Thursday morning, Marshall Security assisted Afrisist Tracking in the recovery of a hijacked H100 in the oThongathi area. Powell confirmed the vehicle recovery.

“This morning at approximately 08h50 members of our special operations team in the North Coast were activated to assist Afrisist Tracking with a hijacked H100 which had been hijacked in the oThongathi area by an unknown number of armed suspects who were driving a white unknown vehicle. “Our members immediately responded and within a few minutes the vehicle was recovered. It was found abandoned on a dirt road in the Shudu area with the vehicle keys still in the ignition by members of our special operations team and Z2 Security.” Powell added that the vehicle had been handed over to the owner.