Private security reaction officers arrest thieves targeting properties in Chatsworth

Max Naicker, operations manager of Blue Security, said a reaction officer arrested a suspect allegedly trying to steal wooden doors in Umhlatuzana on Thursday night.

Durban - Thieves targeting properties in Chatsworth were caught red-handed by Blue Security armed response officers (ARO) last week.

“Thanks to the swift response of our dedicated team, one suspect was apprehended and handed over to Bayview SAPS for further investigation. We also recovered a Meranti wooden door,” he said.

He said an armed response officer responded swiftly to the scene.

Naicker said a vigilant client reported suspicious activity at a deceased neighbour’s property on Riverdale Road.

In a separate incident last Wednesday night Blue Security arrested a suspect stripping metal sheeting from a carport from a property in Silverglen.

“On arrival, the officer was advised that two suspects were inside the home. When he entered the house, one suspect fled,” said Naicker.

Naicker added that the officer continued to search the property and caught another suspect red-handed, stripping metal sheeting from a carport.

He said the ARO apprehended the suspect and handed him over to Bayview SAPS for further investigation.