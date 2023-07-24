Independent Online
Monday, July 24, 2023

Private security reaction officers arrest thieves targeting properties in Chatsworth

Suspect arrested by Blue Security while trying to steal wooden doors in Umhlatuzana, South of Durban

Suspect arrested by Blue Security for allegedly stripping metal sheeting from a carport. Picture supplied by Blue Security

Published 3h ago

Durban - Thieves targeting properties in Chatsworth were caught red-handed by Blue Security armed response officers (ARO) last week.

Max Naicker, operations manager of Blue Security, said a reaction officer arrested a suspect allegedly trying to steal wooden doors in Umhlatuzana on Thursday night.

“Thanks to the swift response of our dedicated team, one suspect was apprehended and handed over to Bayview SAPS for further investigation. We also recovered a Meranti wooden door,” he said.

Suspect arrested in Umhlatuzana. Picture Supplied by Blue Security

In a separate incident last Wednesday night Blue Security arrested a suspect stripping metal sheeting from a carport from a property in Silverglen.

Naicker said a vigilant client reported suspicious activity at a deceased neighbour’s property on Riverdale Road.

He said an armed response officer responded swiftly to the scene.

“On arrival, the officer was advised that two suspects were inside the home. When he entered the house, one suspect fled,” said Naicker.

Naicker added that the officer continued to search the property and caught another suspect red-handed, stripping metal sheeting from a carport.

He said the ARO apprehended the suspect and handed him over to Bayview SAPS for further investigation.

“Well done to the alert client whose quick reporting of the incident led to the apprehension. Together, we are building safer communities. We also encourage residents of our communities to stay vigilant and proactive about reporting suspicious activity,” added Naicker.

THE MERCURY

