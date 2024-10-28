Probe into alleged preferential treatment of wealthy inmates in KZN facilities

Durban businessman Thoshan Panday, whose appeal for bail was dismissed recently by the Durban High Court, has been identified as one of the inmates who will be investigated for allegedly receiving preferential treatment in KwaZulu-Natal. Panday, 52, was arrested on September 5 for allegedly defrauding the South African Revenue Services (SARS) of R7.3 million. He was denied bail a week later in the magistrate’s court and took the decision on appeal to the high court.

Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said on Monday that National Commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale has taken decisive action in response to recent allegations regarding preferential treatment of affluent inmates, specifically Thoshan Panday, at Westville Correctional Centre. According to reports, allegations have been raised that prisoners who are wealthy and connected in some KZN prisons are allowed to serve part of their time in private hospitals. “In light of the gravity of these allegations, Commissioner Thobakgale has appointed a senior official, at the level of Deputy Commissioner, to conduct a thorough investigation. The appointed investigator will examine and clarify the validity of the accusations, with a focus on determining whether any inmate(s) have received privileges or treatment inconsistent with DCS policies and standards,” said Nxumalo.

Nxumalo stated that the Department is committed to upholding fairness and equality in the treatment of all incarcerated individuals, regardless of their financial or social standing. He added that beyond this specific investigation, the appointed investigator will study the standard operating procedures within the facility to ensure that they align with the principles of integrity, impartiality, and fairness that are fundamental to the correctional system. “Operational practices must be consistently applied across all 243 correctional facilities in the country. The National Commissioner emphasised that the Department of Correctional Services remains steadfast in its mission to administer corrections with accountability and transparency,” said Nxumalo.