Probe into death of KZN mental patient who repeatedly stabbed his brother with a spear, killing him

DURBAN: The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the death of a mental patient, from KwaMoya in the Umbumbulu area, who was fatally wounded by police on Thursday after he resisted arrest. The shooting of the mentally challenged patient came after a failed attempt by police and a hostage negotiator to calm the man down at 3.25am.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said the 52-year-old suspect forcefully entered a house where his younger brother resided. “He had a spear and stabbed his brother seven times in the chest,” she said. After fatally stabbing his brother, the suspect left the house and went to the mud room where he lives, she said.

Langa said the police were called and tried to calm him down in order to arrest him but the suspect resisted. “A hostage negotiator was called and he failed (to persuade the suspect),” said Langa. She said the Bluff Task Force members were called to assist.

“The deceased came out of his room and advanced towards the negotiator with a spear in his hand,” she said. “The captain of the task force and a police officer shot the suspect and he died at the scene. “The deceased sustained five gunshot wounds and eight spent cartridges were seized. Both deceased were taken to the mortuary.”

Ipid has interviewed the next of kin. Meanwhile, IOL reported yesterday that a mentally challenged patient on the KZN North Coast died as a result of police action. According to Langa, it was alleged that a mentally challenged patient went into a Boxer store in Jozini and armed himself with bush knives on Tuesday.

“It is further alleged, he then went outside in the road, damaging about four vehicles and injuring two people. Police officials intervened, trying to calm him down. He then charged at the police officials. “Police members fired shots, injuring him. He was taken to the clinic where he later passed away,” she said. Ipid said a case of death as a result of police action was being investigated.