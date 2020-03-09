Probe into German national killed on golf course

Durban - The police have opened an inquest docket into the mysterious death of a German national who was found dead at a Margate golf course on Saturday. According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, the 66-year-old tourist had sustained severe head trauma. His body was found near the fifth tee on the golf course at about 3pm. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. The post-mortem will determine the cause of death,” said police spokes- person Captain Nqobile Gwala. Herbst said the man appeared to have been playing golf alone at the time, and was found unresponsive, showing no signs of life. He was declared dead at the scene.

In another separate incident, two people were killed when six armed men robbed the KwaZulu-Natal Pongola Rugby Club on Friday night.

The police confirmed the incident, saying an inquest docket was being investigated by Pongola SAPS.

Gwala said six armed men wearing balaclavas entered the business premises in Pongola.

Gwala said the men then forced the patrons to lie down and started firing shots.

She said one of the patrons managed to draw his firearm and there was a shoot-out inside the club.

“One suspect, believed to be in his thirties, was fatally shot. An unlicensed firearm and ammunition were found next to him.

“One of the customers, aged 30 years, also sustained injuries and was taken to hospital, where he later died,” said Gwala.

Gwala said charges of murder, attempted robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition were being investigated by Pongola SAPS.

The Mercury