Probe to be launched into Ballito tragedy

The Department of Public Works has called for a probe into a construction collapse that claimed four lives in Ballito, north of Durban, on Saturday. The four deceased are believed to be construction workers who were working in a residential area on a private property on Zen Drive when an embankment collapsed on them.

The rescue of one man from beneath the rubble has been described as miraculous. The incident follows the George building collapse two weeks ago in which 33 construction workers were killed. Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala said he wants the latest incident to be investigated fully.

“I have tasked the Council for Built Environment to work with sector councils under its wing, such as the South African Council for the Project and Construction Management Professions (SACPCMP), to work together with the relevant authorities, including the Department of Labour and Employment to fully investigate this latest incident,” Zikalala said. He added: “The Council for the Built Environment (CBE) will ensure that the SACPCMP appoints the relevant and qualified health and safety professionals to investigate whether works, undertaken at the various sites that were recently affected by disaster, were aligned to the guidelines stipulated under the law. “Our construction industry has been plagued by a spate of tragic accidents within such a short space of time. That demands that the application of construction health and safety standards on site be closely examined,” said Zikalala.

Tom du Toit, who lives next to the property, said he was shocked at the scene after the collapse. “I heard yelling and the sound of soil falling. It was a shock to see the embankment on my neighbour’s property collapse. The foreman was shouting and he told me that workers were trapped but did not know how many were there. “I asked my wife to call for help and I grabbed a spade and my garden shoes and jumped over the wall but I could not do much as there was a lot of loose soil.”

Du Toit said it was sad to witness the deceased workers being pulled out. “We are also praying for the worker that was saved as he is also badly injured.” Tammy Colley, a councillor in KwaDukuza, said the cause of the collapse would be investigated.

“Police will be investigating the cause, but it's a real tragedy and we were shocked at the event and we have offered our assistance to the affected family members. We also want to thank the communities and businesses for coming out and offering their assistance during the rescue and recovery of the victims.” IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said five construction workers were trapped in Zen Drive after an embankment collapsed on a construction site. “Four victims were located and declared deceased. The fifth victim was found alive and was under care of IPSS.

Medical teams worked several hours to extricate him. He was then sent to a suitable medical facility for further care.” KwaDukuza mayor Lindile Nhaca, who visited the scene on Sunday, sent her condolences and expressed her gratitude to the first respondents on the scene. “It is alleged that the construction workers were installing gabion retainers when the escarpment collapsed and buried five of the workers. Four people died on the scene and one was rushed to the Chief Albert Luthuli Hospital.”

Nhaca said an inquest had been opened by the SAPS. “The public should not speculate on the cause of the incident. “We will also support the Department of Labour and Employment in conducting its own investigation in line with its occupational health and safety compliance,” she added.

”The municipal teams have been busy with mop-up operations, including clearing debris on Zen Drive and restoring electricity to the neighbouring properties. We will call a special meeting to consider potential support to victims and their families.” Employment and Labour provincial chief inspector Mlungisi Zondi said the department was deeply saddened by the Ballito tragedy. “We have been providing support to the SAPS. The site has not been handed over to the department because it's an active scene under investigation by the police.”