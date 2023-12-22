Opposition parties in KwaZulu-Natal said they disagreed with the view of former statistician-general Pali Lehohla who said that the country should consider postponing next year’s elections as it is overwhelmed by social and political problems. Opposition leaders say the dire social problems warrant the need for elections to change the circumstances of those worst affected by these challenges.

General elections will be held next year to elect a new National Assembly, as well as the provincial legislature in each province, with the election date expected to be promulgated by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Lehohla on Wednesday said there could be chaos in government if the elections were not postponed. “The idea of a national agenda of South Africa, is completely diluted. We cannot say which direction we are going, be it economically, or socially. The challenges have become so overpowering that a moment of pause is crucial.”

Lehohla said the Local Government Elections in 2021 had revealed what could happen “where people are exchanging favours and then it’s the exchange of the mayor every day”. “We are headed for a national coalition, a coalition of sorts and in that coalition that starts at the top and ends at the local government, we’re going to have chaos.” He said with the disastrous state of our country, from load shedding to crime and corruption, there was a need to pause and reflect, or nothing will improve.

Lehohla said the country was stuck in a cycle of “elect and regret”. IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said politics and the circumstances in the country ahead of any election always led to different perspectives held by different people. “That’s why there is an election every five years, to allow for the electorate to be given an opportunity to respond to the challenges in the socio-economic circumstances.

“In any case a postponement would be unconstitutional.” DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers said the country had been struggling for decades to turn around its social challenges and postponing the elections would not resolve this. “Clearly the system is not working and elections are more important now than ever.”

ATM provincial leader Apostle Mxolisi Phakathi said the elections must be held next year to allow for the material conditions of South Africans to improve. “To change socio-economic conditions you have to change the political principle and that is what is going to happen next year. “The economy is not growing because of the governing party and there will be no change unless you change the administration and the status quo.”

Phakathi said holding the election next year is the opportunity to make a change in the country. Research conducted by the Human Sciences Research Council for the Electoral Commission of South Africa earlier this year found that the growing critical view and evaluation of democracy and accountability may significantly erode voter turnout at next year’s elections. The Voter Participation Survey research findings found that voters were dissatisfied with the current political system. Hope and trust in democracy and democratic institutions and processes have declined substantially, especially since 2009, reaching an all-time low in 2021, the research revealed.