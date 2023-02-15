Process to fill senior eThekwini Municipality posts is ‘forging ahead’

Durban - The process to fill two critical vacancies in the eThekwini Municipality is under way, with the short-listing process set to begin “in the coming days”. The municipality is looking to fill the position of head of metro police after the retirement of Steve Middleton. The City has appointed Sibonelo Mchunu as the acting head in the interim.

It is also looking to fill the position of deputy city manager (DCM) for economic development and planning. The position became vacant after the contract of Philip Sithole expired. The Mercury understands from City officials, who did not want to be named as they are not allowed to speak on recruitment processes, that the municipality is expected to appoint the selection panel. It will begin the short-listing process for the appointment of a metro police head this week, while councillors have agreed on the selection panel which will handle the process for the filling of the DCM vacancy. Once interviews are conducted, a recommendation on the preferred candidate must be tabled before council.

Mchunu, who is considered a front-runner, has previously said he was ready to assume the post and had been groomed by Middleton. Sithole declined to state whether he had applied for the DCM post. He had previously told The Mercury that he was mulling over whether to reapply for his old job. Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela declined to speak on the process of filling the vacancies. “We are humbly appealing to you to allow the internal HR process of the city to run their course. Once this process has been finalised, we will then apprise all our stakeholders accordingly,” he said.

Councillors have called for these posts to be filled by individuals who will be able to remain above party politics. IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said they had not been briefed on the progress of the employment of the head of metro police as that is handled by officials. “We hope we will get a good head with experience and qualifications. A person who will work with all of us as political parties,” Nkosi said.