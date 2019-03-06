JOHANNESBURG - The South African Council for Educators (Sace) launched a programme aimed at protecting teachers in the classroom yesterday.

The Teachers’ Rights, Responsibilities and Safety Programme will be officially launched in Gauteng and later rolled out to provinces and districts around the country.

Speaking to The Mercury before the launch, Sace spokesperson Themba Ndhlovu said the launch came on the back of the recent safety summit, where there was a call to protect teachers in the classroom.

He said Sace was aware of the many challenges teachers faced daily, including cases where teachers were assaulted by parents or pupils.

Last month, a 52-year-old Rustenburg teacher was rushed to hospital after a parent assaulted her. Mpuseng Sepotokele, a Grade 3 teacher, was accused of beating a pupil in her class, whose mother then assaulted her with an umbrella.

A Durban high school teacher, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the situation in today’s classrooms had changed drastically.

“We never feared our teachers, we simply respected their authority in the classroom. Now a pupil will stand up and challenge you. If they are rowdy and want to cause trouble, as a teacher you cannot reprimand them. They will take you on,” the teacher said.

The move for the programme has been welcomed by teachers unions.

South African Democratic Teachers Union spokesperson, Nomarashiya Caluza, said it was important to understand what teachers were faced with.

“Teachers have been, and continue to be, assaulted by pupils.

“We believe that Sace has been silent on these matters and this has created the impression that they do not care,” she said.

National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa chief executive, Thirona Moodley, said the ongoing incidents of school violence had escalated to an unacceptable level.

“Violence in schools has affected pupils, teachers and community members. Parents are being killed outside schools, there are violent robbery attempts during school hours and attacks on members of the community by pupils. We need to return to a situation where schools become safe environments,” Moodley said.

She said teachers had a right to teach in a safe working environment and the launch of the programme was a step in the right direction.

Chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal Parents’ Association, Vee Gani, implored parents to instil discipline in their children at home.

