DURBAN - The South African Council of Educators (Sace) is calling on teachers to speak out publicly if they are abused by pupils at schools. Sace, the body responsible for improving the status of the teaching profession, launched its “teachers rights and responsibility safety programme” in Pietermaritzburg yesterday. The launch was attended by 500 teachers from across KwaZulu-Natal.

The programme is part of its efforts to curb violence against teachers by pupils and parents. There have been many incidents around the country of teachers being physically abused while at school.

Sace spokesperson Themba Ndhlovu said the issue of abuse of teachers needed all members of the public to participate in finding a solution. “Teachers don’t talk about it, which makes it difficult for us to find correct statistics, but we can say that this is a national problem. We have seen incidents all over the country. We need teachers to speak about these issues so that Sace can zoom on the troubled areas,” he said.

Ndhlovu said the programme would lead to the drafting of a booklet that would detail the rights and responsibility of teachers.

“We are quite happy with the discussions that have been taking place. Many teachers were adamant about not returning to the past of violence and corporal punishment.”

He said teachers had proposed a variety of solutions, including looking at reformatory schools for troubled pupils.

“The problem is that if you simply remove a pupil from one school because they are a problem there, they will be a problem at the school they are being sent to.”

