Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga recently met with a delegation from the Hempel Foundation, an education advocacy group in Copenhagen. The meeting was to develop a partnership about the interventions.

Durban - In a bid to raise the levels of numeracy and literacy in primary school, the Department of Education is rolling out a pilot programme that focuses on new methods of teaching pupils how to read and write. Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said they had already begun rolling out the programme in the North West and Mpumalanga, and would be bringing it to KwaZulu-Natal soon.

“The programme sees teachers being given the tools to teach. Reading is our weakest area and we’re happy with the results we have seen so far,” he said.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga recently met with a delegation from the Hempel Foundation, an education advocacy group in Copenhagen. The meeting was to develop a partnership about the interventions.

The partnership, according to the department, will focus on Grades 1, 2 and 3.

South Africa ranked last out of 50 countries in the Progress in International Reading Literacy study in 2016. The study tested the reading comprehension of pupils, who were in their fourth year of primary schooling.

The intervention has been welcomed by National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA. The union’s provincial chief executive, Thirona Moodley, said they supported the move by the department.

She said those leaving the foundation phase were unable to read. This then posed a bigger problem when learners went to high school.

Moodley said there also needed to be a focus on equipping teachers to be able to understand and teach the curriculum.

“You can’t just put any teacher in the foundation phase. Teachers must be adequately equipped. You find that there’s great neglect in Grade R and Grade R teachers need attention too. The department’s only focused on matric results and by then it’s too late.”

Moodley said they often had complaints from high schools about pupils not being able to read.

SA Democratic Teachers Union spokesperson Nomarashiya Caluza called on the department to speak to the teacher unions before implementing any programmes.

“If the department wants to find an effective solution, they need to sit down and discuss this with teacher unions,” she said.

The Mercury