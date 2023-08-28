Progress being made in the implementation of the new transport project in Msunduzi

Durban – Msunduzi Municipality Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said that the Integrated Public Transport Network (IPTN) project is a great deal for both the municipality and its residents. The mayor was speaking at an engagement regarding the progress of the project with the municipality’s senior leadership and the Deputy Minister of Transport Lisa Mangcu.

Thebolla said that transport remains one of the main contributors to economic development. “These developments will allow residents to move easily around the city, the city receives complaints from motorists regarding the difficulties of travelling during peak hours and the IPTN project has proven to be the solution to the public’s outcry over road issues.” Thebolla added that the municipality is addressing challenges that delayed the implementation of the IPTN project.