DURBAN - Ethekwini Municipality has unveiled ambitious plans to construct a multi- million-rand infrastructure project along Dumisani Makhaye Drive (which links KwaMashu to Clermont and Pinetown) to boost the township economy in the city. The R250million project, which will see the city partner with a private company, forms part of the GO! Durban project as it will be strategically positioned along the city’s Integrated Rapid Public Transport Network corridor.

The developments include the Midway Crossing Mall project, estimated to cost more than half a billion rand.

The municipality sold a portion of the land to Siveni Investments, who are spearheading the development.

The report was brought before the executive council meeting yesterday.

In the breakdown provided, the city is requesting that eThekwini Transport Authority contribute R203.8m for the development of the GO! Durban feeder facilities and support infrastructure.

It is also requesting the economic development unit to contribute R89m towards the development of the node and R4.6m towards the relocation of a main water pipe.

The catalytic project unit is to contribute R41.4m for the municipal infrastructure, while the Sizakala Customer Service Centre will contribute R2.5m for the internal fit-out requirements.

“The development of the Dumisani Makhaye Node has been identified as a catalytic project as it has the potential to significantly change the local economy of Westrich and have an impact on the broader economy of eThekwini municipal area,” the report read.

Siveni Investments agreed to grant the municipality a permanent servitude over a portion of its property. The servitude will comprise the basement level in the shopping centre .

“The servitude will help the municipality bring services to the broader community of Newlands East, Newlands West, Lindelani and KwaMashu,” the report states.

The supporting infrastructure includes a safety and security facility, a library and a Sizakala centre. Trading kiosks have been identified to support traders and help local communities to participate in formal trading opportunities.

The IFP’s Mdu Nkosi said although they welcomed the report, it was important for the committee to interrogate the financial requests mentioned in the report.

“We have so many incidents of irregular expenditure because we do not give ourselves enough time to look at the finances,” he said.

The committee resolved to relook at the financial requests at another meeting after councillors had had time to interrogate the finances around this project.

- THE MERCURY