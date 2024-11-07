Promoting KwaZulu-Natal as a premier investment destination

The KwaZulu-Natal Investment Conference, taking place on Monday and Tuesday, aims to promote the province as the preferred investment destination by showcasing its unique selling points, including its natural resources, infrastructure, and strategic location, positioning it as a gateway to the rest of Africa. The conference will feature investment pledges to be made by several companies, ‘demonstrating investors' confidence in the province’.

MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) Rev Musa Zondi said the provincial conference takes place as a lead-up to the South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC), expected to take place early next year. Between 2018 and 2023, KZN contributed 58 investment projects with a pledged value of R144.272 billion at the SAIC, contributing to President Cyril Ramaphosa's R1.2 trillion target by 26%, Zondi said. "This gathering is taking place at a crucial time as we seek to reignite economic growth in the wake of significant challenges. The conference theme, 'Unlocking KZN's Economic Potential: Driving Trade and Investment to Transform the Province's Future,' reflects our commitment to meaningful discussions, strategic partnerships, and actionable plans.

“Our province, like many others, is emerging from a period of economic stagnation, constrained fiscal resources, and persistent unemployment. The country has been hard hit by global pressures, including geopolitical tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic. As if these external hurdles were not crippling enough, KwaZulu-Natal also faced civil unrest and suffered devastating climate-related crises. Despite these trials, KwaZulu-Natal stands ready to rebuild, adapt, and thrive," said Zondi. The KwaZulu-Natal Investment Conference, facilitated by the Edtea entity Trade & Investment KwaZulu-Natal, will open with political leadership providing insights into the province's economic growth plans and initiatives, Edtea said in a statement. “ Over two days, the conference will cultivate trade and investment opportunities by creating platforms for discussions with experts, industry leaders, investors, and policymakers. It will also feature an exhibition where small business owners from across diverse sectors will be able to explore potential new markets.