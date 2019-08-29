Government has moved quickly to intervene in a land dispute between two warring factions over the ownership of land in Mtwalume, on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - THE government has moved quickly to intervene in a land dispute between two warring factions over the ownership of land in Mtwalume, on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. The dispute, between the “disgruntled” group and the Mathulini Communal Property Association (CPA), saw Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza visit the area to quell tensions after residents last Friday blockaded the roads with burning tyres, demanding her intervention.

Didiza’s KZN counterpart, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, and Umzumbe mayor Sizwe Ngcobo were also present.

Explaining the dispute, Inkosi Bhekizizwe Luthuli said the association wanted to run the farm, which was handed to them in 2012.

Luthuli said they had signed a 10-year lease agreement with the owner.

“There are young people currently studying and gaining skills to run the farm. They are being mentored by the farm owners so that when they have leave, the farm will be in good hands,” said Luthuli.

He alleged that the former chairperson of the association formed a rival group and demanded that the existing committee be dissolved.

“This is all because we were against the removal of the farm owners as they wanted them to be kicked out, claiming that they are robbing us of profit.

“The reason we had this partnership was that we didn’t want to be like other areas where people have got their land back but failed to keep it productive,” he said.

Over the past weeks, tensions have escalated, resulting in the damage of property and an attack on the farm manager.

In July, The Mercury reported that about 66 hectares of sugar cane were burnt in a suspected arson attack on a farm and sugar cane valued at R940000 was set alight on the same farm later that month.

The farm, which produces 400000 tons of sugar cane annually, is jointly administered by the CPA and the Ndelu Community Trust, on behalf of the land claimants.

Last month, the CPA was granted an interdict against members of “the concerned group” that is claiming ownership of the land.

Didiza said the main concern was that the dispute had led to violence.

“The other group feels that the current CPA should not be allowed to disburse funds because, in their views, they don’t regard it as legitimate even though the court has said they are,” she said.

The Mercury