Protas Madlala described as ‘great man’, remembered for his courage and integrity

Durban - Veteran South African political analyst Dr Protas Madlala, who died on Friday after a short illness, was remembered yesterday during a memorial service held at the Mariannhill Monastery Church for his incredible courage and forthright approach to sensitive matters. Madlala will be laid to rest on Saturday at the Saint Wendolins Catholic Parish.

He started his career as a journalist at ‘The Mercury’ in Durban in the 1980s and later studied in the US where he obtained a degree in International Communication. His reputation as a political analyst was enhanced in the 1990s by his analysis of the volatility and political intolerance in KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa. University of KwaZulu-Natal sociology Professor Paulus Zulu said Madlala had always lived, practised and intellectualised.

“The media called him to conduct an analysis of the South African situation and he spoke about what he knew because he understood the theoretical and conceptual frameworks clearly. “We have lost a great man but great deeds outlive our mortality and we always live through the annals of history by what we have accomplished,” Zulu said. Madlala was also praised for being part of the St Wendolins committee that resisted forced relocations and threats of eviction during the 1980s.

Regional court magistrate Siphiwe Hlophe, who was among the youth who participated in Struggle activities in St Wendolins, said Madlala was renowned for standing by his opinion and refusing to withdraw his statement and apologise. “He was a generous person. When he worked as the CEO of eThekwini’s Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda), there was a time when his employees had not been paid and he took a loan to ensure that those families had food on the table.”

The daughters of the late Protas Madlala at his memorial service in Durban yesterday. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA) Nhlakanipho Zulu, former SABC editor and head of news and current affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, said he met Madlala in the early ’90s “when change was sweeping through the country”. “We had a job as journalists to bring about the balance and we had a desire to bring about a multiplicity of voices.

“We had been muzzled for the longest time and we needed these voices that would speak fearlessly, exercising their academic freedom.” He said that Madlala had been integral to the analysis of the country’s politics before the dawn of democracy. Zulu said Madlala had traversed the world through knowledge and books and was an expert on different political systems.