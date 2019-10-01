Protest against delays in housing









Durban - Disgruntled residents blocked Prince Mcwayizeni Drive, which separates Isipingo and uMlazi, with burning tyres to protest against the non-delivery of houses in the area. The protesters said they were tired of empty promises, adding that they had been waiting for houses for 11 years. The protest comes after a meeting held by eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, the chairperson of the Human Settlement and Infrastructure committee, Thanduxolo Sabela, city manager Sipho Nzuza and the residents of Isipingo Transit Camp, Uganda and Pilgrim X informal settlements in Isipingo on Sunday. Kaunda’s intervention follows another housing protest by residents two weeks ago, who blocked the corner of the M35 and Old Main Road with burning tyres. Ayanda Mnguni, the general secretary of shack-dwellers’ movement Abahlali baseMjondolo, said residents had been evicted by the municipality and relocated to transit camps in Isipingo in 2009.

“People were promised they would be provided with houses within 18 months. The municipality met with us on Sunday, but the residents were not happy about the response,” Mnguni said. He said the community believed that the municipality had failed to deliver on its housing promise.

“It has been 11 years now that the municipality has been promising houses, and they are living in fear because it’s summer and the rains and flooding are coming.

“They now promise to build us houses next year in February,” said Mnguni.

Isipingo ward councillor Sunil Brij­mohan said that if the protesters were not happy, they should have voiced their frustrations at the meeting.

“This was not brought to our attention in that meeting,” he said.

In response, Mnguni said the residents felt they had no choice but to agree, even though they were not happy.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela confirmed that the city had prioritised the delivery of housing for residents who had been pre-screened and registered.

“Delays are due to a lack of funding and a legislative process that need to be complied with,” Mayisela said. “The municipality reiterates that everything is being done to ensure the delivery of houses for those who are affected. We call on these communities to continue to engage with the city.”

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the protesters had been dispersed, but no arrests had been made.

The Mercury