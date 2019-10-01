The protesters said they were tired of empty promises, adding that they had been waiting for houses for 11 years.
The protest comes after a meeting held by eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, the chairperson of the Human Settlement and Infrastructure committee, Thanduxolo Sabela, city manager Sipho Nzuza and the residents of Isipingo Transit Camp, Uganda and Pilgrim X informal settlements in Isipingo on Sunday.
Kaunda’s intervention follows another housing protest by residents two weeks ago, who blocked the corner of the M35 and Old Main Road with burning tyres.
Ayanda Mnguni, the general secretary of shack-dwellers’ movement Abahlali baseMjondolo, said residents had been evicted by the municipality and relocated to transit camps in Isipingo in 2009.