Protest against Indian Act cancelled after fake hate posts









Tracy Le Blanc/Pexels Durban - A group of local Muslims who planned to stage a peaceful protest against India’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have postponed their action after the emergence of a series of fake social media posts inciting hate and violence. The act seeks to establish a legal path to citizenship for Hindu, Christian, Sikh and Buddhist immigrants who cross India’s border illegally, but excludes Muslims from Muslim-majority countries. The United Muslim Nation organisation, the Indian Association of SA and People Against Apartheid planned to protest outside the Indian Consulate-General’s office in Durban on Friday. Organiser Yacoob Baig said the gathering was postponed after a post bearing his name was circulated on social media calling for murder, violence and hatred towards non-Muslims. The post agitated for the persecution of Hindus. Baig, who said he had always worked well with interfaith organisations, denied he authored the post, adding that it was designed to defame him.

He said he had briefed his attorney and had asked the police to investigate the origins of the post.

“I have been involved in politics for many years, so I did have some bitter exchanges. I don’t know if this was done by someone who has an axe to grind with me or someone with right-wing tendencies,” Baig said.

Baig said their group’s issue was with the “right-wing faction who are wreaking havoc in India with their apartheid-oriented tactics”.

President of the SA Hindu Maha Sabha Ashwin Trikamjee said the social media post was “ totally uncalled for”.

“This has created unnecessary and unwarranted tension,” Trikamjee said.

He welcomed KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala’s statement condemning the message and called for a full investigation into the origin of the message.

“We will not tolerate the views of the few extremists and religious fanatics who want to stir the pot of hatred and intolerance among our people. Such naked bigotry does not have a place in a country such as ours,” said Zikalala.

“We know these views do not represent the majority of the many peace-loving people of Islamic faith (from whom the message purports to come).”

President of the South African Tamil Federation Radha Pillay also condemned the remarks, saying they would not stand for any violence against fellow Hindus.

Rafick Mohammed, secretary of Jamiatul Ulama, an organisation of Muslim theologians, rejected the post as a political stunt emanating from India to stir trouble in countries where Indians of all faiths lived in peace. Mohammed said although the Jamiatul Ulama expressed concern for the situation in India and opposed any injustices, “it is wrong to import those problems to South Africa”.

Amit Shivaji More, a spokesperson for the Indian Association of SA which represents Indian expats, said such messages spread poison.

“We don’t know what the agenda is in having South Africans fight like this. We represent all religions and always aim to live and work peacefully with each other,” he said.

The Indian consulate-general was unable to comment at the time of publication.

The Mercury