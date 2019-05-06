Protesting students gather at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Westville’s campus yesterday. Students who protested for a second day this week are aggrieved about a variety of issues including the alleged poor condition of student residences.Picture: Twitter

DURBAN - Classes are set to continue without disruptions today at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Westville campus after a student protest led by the EFF Student Command (EFFSC) was halted. EFFSC chairperson Admire Zulu said the protest had been put on hold.

Hundreds of students from the Westville campus held a protest last week to call for the reinstatement of the student representative council (SRC) at the campus.

The SRC, led by the EFFSC, was suspended from its functions and stripped of its powers in March after leading a violent protest in which students set alight a building and burnt tyres.

It was suspended by the institution’s main SRC body, which is led by the ANC-aligned South African Students Congress.

Zulu said the disciplinary hearing for the suspended SRC had been held on Friday. He said it had been postponed to this Thursday and no resolution had been reached.

“Since we’ve made the institution aware of what we want as students, we’ll wait for Thursday’s outcome of that disciplinary hearing.

“We won’t protest for now because we want the students to also prepare for their upcoming exams and assessments,” said Zulu.

He added that many students were still waiting for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme to approve their applications for funding.

He said students who owed money to the institution did not have access to their academic records.

“Some of the students didn’t get their certificates after they graduated as they owe money. They can’t even apply for jobs because they don’t have certificates. These are the reasons we want the SRC back, so they can get these problems resolved,” he said.

Last week, Normah Zondo, the acting executive director for the corporate relations division at UKZN, said the university’s management was not in a position to intervene as the central SRC was dealing with the matter within their internal structures.

THE MERCURY