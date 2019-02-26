File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Residents from informal settlements in Sydenham and Sherwood blocked major roads in the area yesterday, demanding housing. The protest came after residents from Sherwood and informal settlements held a meeting at the weekend over an attempted land invasion on a plot of municipal land between Locksley Drive and Loon Road in the suburb.

Between 2am and 6am yesterday, residents from Georgehill Road informal settlement, Lacey Road settlement and Matlock Road settlement blocked the busy Moses Kotane (Sparks) Road and Randles Road intersection, demanding an audience with the mayor’s office.

Residents who were burning tyres and throwing stones were dispersed by the SAPS, metro police and local security companies.

Ward councillor Chris Pappas said a handwritten memorandum was received by Sipho Mthethwa from the mayor’s office. In their memorandum, residents demanded decent housing, electricity and job opportunities.

Pappas called for an investigation into the protests as it was believed some were politically motivated.

According to Pappas, Mthethwa promised to convene a meeting with representatives from the settlements, ward councillors and ward committee members.

Meanwhile, Danganya residents in uMgababa, south of Durban, blocked the N2 highway yesterday morning.

Edward Mngadi said residents were angry as they had been promised a tarred road for the past five years by their councillor, but it had yet to be constructed.

“Even the teachers are unable to drive to school when it rains heavily. Public transport also drops us off across the highway and people have lost their lives trying to cross,” he said.

Mngadi said the ward councillor doesn’t come to community meetings any more and since 2017 their complaints had been ignored.

“The municipality doesn’t pick up the waste any more, but we can’t blame them because the road is so bad,” he said.

Ward councillor Bheki Thabethe said that there were plans in place to deal with the road issue and construction was expected to begin in March.

“I have been engaging with the eThekwini Municipality as well as the Department of Transport,” he said.

Durban metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said the N2 protest brought traffic to a standstill yesterday morning.

“About 100 protesters closed the N2 with rocks and burning tyres. We managed to disperse the crowd and clear the road,” said Sewpersad.

