Protesters dumped rubbish on the Mangosuthu Highway in Umlazi causing traffic delays. By 10am, the protesters had dispersed but the refuse was still strewn across the road. Picture: Thami Magubane

Durban - Umlazi Township residents are fuming following a protest on Tuesday morning that partially closed the main road that runs through the township.

Protesters believed to be municipal contractors dumped rubbish at intersections along the Mangosuthu Highway, blocking the road and causing major traffic delays.

Although the protesters were nowhere to be seen by 10am when The Mercury arrived in the area, the rubbish they had dumped on the road was still strewn across the road but traffic was able to move freely.

Dumisani Nzama, a hawker who sells fruits and other fast food items at one of the intersections along the road, said those responsible for the protest should take out their anger on the relevant people.

“They should direct their anger at the people that are responsible for paying their salaries and leave us alone. We ( township residents) have nothing to do with their unhappiness or working conditions,” he said.

Picture: Supplied

“This (rubbish) is unhygienic, it smells and could cause diseases,” he said.

Another resident, who sells fruits and braaied meat, said the protest had caused havoc this morning. “I normally go shopping for my supplies in the morning and I am at my business by 6.30 am, but today, I only managed to get here around 8am.”

Another resident said he was left shocked but what he saw.

“I believe that this protest was 'hijacked' by people who no longer want to work and they just want to sabotage the whole thing.”

